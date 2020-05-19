Highest degree | PhD, Sociology, University of Oregon
Current position | Founders Professor, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Missouri—St. Louis
Achievements | Edwin H. Sutherland Award, 2017; President of the American Society of Criminology, 2010; American Society of Criminology Fellow, 2005
Specializations | Crime trends; crime statistics; crime control policy; criminological theory; violence
Publications | Google Scholar
Keywords: USA, violent crime, crime statistics, crime control policy, institutional anomie theory, crime trends.