Richard Rosenfeld

Highest degree | PhD, Sociology, University of Oregon

Current position | Founders Professor, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Missouri—St. Louis

Achievements | Edwin H. Sutherland Award, 2017; President of the American Society of Criminology, 2010; American Society of Criminology Fellow, 2005

Specializations | Crime trends; crime statistics; crime control policy; criminological theory; violence

Publications | Google Scholar

Keywords: USA, violent crime, crime statistics, crime control policy, institutional anomie theory, crime trends. ﻿﻿﻿