Published on Jun 14, 2023

Unsafe in the Ivory Tower: The Sexual Victimization of College Women

Unsafe in the Ivory Tower examines the nature and dimensions of a salient social problem—the sexual victimization of female college students today, and how women respond when they are, in fact, sexually victimized. The authors discuss the research that scholars have conducted ...

by Bonnie S. Fisher, Leah E. Daigle, and Francis T. Cullen
Published onJun 14, 2023
by Bonnie S. Fisher, Francis T. Cullen, and Edward J Latessa
  • Published on Jan 01, 2010
  • sk.sagepub.com
Description

Unsafe in the Ivory Tower examines the nature and dimensions of a salient social problem—the sexual victimization of female college students today, and how women respond when they are, in fact, sexually victimized. The authors discuss the research that scholars have conducted to illuminate the origins and extent of this controversial issue as well as what can be done to prevent it. Students and other interested readers learn about the nature of victimization while simultaneously gaining an understanding of the ways in which criminologists, victimologists, and social scientists conduct research that informs theory and policy ...

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Oral History of Criminology Project
