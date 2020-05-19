About

Our Mission

The Oral History of Criminology Project preserves and shares the accounts of prominent scholars of their role in shaping the evolution of the field. Through the use of taped interviews, an enduring record—an “oral history”—is established of how personal, social, historical and professional influences intersected to give rise to criminology’s landmark ideas and initiatives.

What We Do

We continually conduct and disseminate interviews with leading criminologists, who reflect on their career and developments in the field. These narratives provide autobiographical context beyond what is captured in their published works. They tell us about criminology as an educational path, craft, and profession. They inform the genesis and development of ideas, findings, and real-world change. By preserving these scholars’ stories, we enrich our understanding of criminology—and that of future generations.

Who We Are

The Oral History of Criminology Project’s Director is Brendan Dooley; Associate Director is Jay S. Albanese; Outreach Coordinator is Cheryl Lero Jonson; and, Producer is Serhii Bahlai. Our Advisory Board is Freda Adler, Rodney Brunson, Todd Clear, Francis Cullen, Alex Piquero, Sally Simpson, and William Laufer. We are financially supported by the American Society of Criminology and Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. The website is designed by Criminology Open and, as a Founding Member, maintained by CrimRxiv Consortium.

Dedication

This project is dedicated to Freda Adler. Without her persistent efforts over two decades, these interviews would be unavailable. We deeply appreciate her commitment to preserving the past and to providing unique insights into the criminological enterprise.